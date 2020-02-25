|
Juanita "Nita" Adeline Geier Haines
Deforest - Juanita "Nita" Adeline Geier Haines (FKA Juanita Nikula) passed away during her sleep in the early morning hours of February 9, 2020 at Parkside Assisted Living in Deforest. She was born on December 19, 1922 to Bill and Norma Petzke Geier in Sparta Wisconsin.
Juanita taught Home Economics in Randolph Wisconsin from 1953-1961 and in Neillsville Wisconsin.
She married Glenn Haines in 1961 and moved to the farm near Neillsville, Wisconsin; then moved to Sparta after their retirement. They had 57 loving years together until Glenn passed away in 2018.
She is survived by brother William (Bill) Geier, daughter Gina Haines-Ross (Janice), sons Michael Nikula (Amy Kindschi), and John Nikula (Lisa), granddaughters Jenna Nikula Averbeck (Micah) and Kayla Nikula (Dan Emberson), grandson Evan Nikula, two great-grandsons and nieces and nephews. Juanita was preceded in death by her husband Glenn Haines, her daughter Anna Marie Haines, her parents Norma and Erwin Lietz, and her brother Leonard Geier.
The family would like to thank the caregivers at the Mary Crest Senior Apartments and Morrow Home in Sparta, and at Parkside Assisted Living in Deforest.
Juanita continued her service to students by the generous donation of her body to the University of Wisconsin Medical School. Currently no memorial service is being planned.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020