Juanita E. Ellis
Marshfield - Juanita E. Ellis, 70, Marshfield, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Marshfield Medical Center.
A memorial service will be held at 6:00 pm on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Riverside Apostolic Church in Marshfield with Reverend Jeffrey Peckham officiating. Burial will take place at Pine Grove Cemetery in Chatham, Michigan at a later date.
Juanita was born on April 30, 1949 in Marquette, Michigan to James and Rose (Ellis) Moulds. She attended Mather High School in Munising, Michigan and graduated from Northern Michigan University in 1997 with a Masters in English. She married Leroy A. Savola on July 20, 1968. They later divorced. She lived in Chatham, Michigan for several years where she raised her children and later moved to Wisconsin. Juanita was a homemaker, but also held various jobs until she retired. She enjoyed working in the library while attending NMU and was a lifetime member of Golden Key Honor Society.
She was a proud member of Riverside Apostolic Church and she enjoyed fellowship there. She also liked to sing and play piano, but most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Juanita is survived by her parents, children, Scott (Sara) Savola of Marinette, Kelli (Chad) Whitman of Fallbrook, CA, Stacy Wright of Appleton, and Jason Savola of Abbotsford, grandchildren, David, Leah (Michael), Brandon, Allison, Reece, Hailey, Jaiden, and Delainey, and great grandson, James. She is further survived by her siblings, Mike Moulds, Tom (Lori) Moulds, Laura Anderson, Mary (Bill) McPherson, and several half siblings, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her son, Ryan Savola, and stepmother, Sandra Moulds.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to her friends and caretakers, Bethany VerKilen and Christina Van de Loo for going above and beyond their duty, as well as her best friend, Maybelle Woiak, and her church family at Riverside Apostolic Church.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on June 11, 2019