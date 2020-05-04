|
Judith A. Strack
Marshfield - Judith A. "Judy" Strack, 77, Marshfield, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer. She died peacefully with family and friends by her side.
Due to gathering restrictions a memorial visitation with 10 people at a time (please wear a face covering - the funeral home will provide one if needed) will be held from 10:00 am until 12:15 pm on Friday, May 8, 2020 at Rembs Funeral Home, Marshfield. A graveside service will be held at 12:30 pm on Friday at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Marshfield, with Deacon Ray Draeger officiating. The service will be streamed online at www.facebook.com/rembsfuneralhomes.
Judy was born on October 2, 1942 in Wisconsin Rapids. She was the daughter of John L. and Agnes (Lang) Morzinski. She was a 1960 graduate of Columbus High School and went on to earn her bachelor's degree in accounting.
Judy was employed in the accounting field for most of her career. She worked at the Marshfield Medical Research Foundation, the National Farm Medicine Center and Security Health Plan, all in Marshfield, until her retirement. Since retiring, Judy spent the last 10 years volunteering and making wonderful friends at the Marshfield Area Chamber of Commerce.
Judy was very proud of her family, both near and far. She loved spending as much time as she could with her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, siblings and friends. Her kindness and gratitude made everyone around her feel special.
Judy embraced the cultural world, was socially conscious, and always appreciated the beauty of nature. She expressed her passion for the environment and social responsibility by volunteering her time and generously giving to the many causes she believed in. She enjoyed music, baking, reading, gardening, playing cards, board games, and finding the perfect gift for everyone on her list.
She is survived by a daughter, Cheryl (Chad) Frey of Brookfield, a son, Ryan (MaryLynn) Strack of Milwaukee, and 2 grandchildren, Brady and Logan Frey. She is also survived by brothers, Jack Morzinski of Marshfield, Jerry (Cathy) Morzinski of Los Alamos, NM, Joe (Sheri) Morzinski of Bountiful, UT, Jim (Kim) Morzinski of Racine, and Jeff (Maelynn) Morzinski of Wauwatosa, along with many nieces, nephews and friends who were very special to her.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister-in-law, Sharon "Cookie" Morzinski.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation which the family will split between Judy's favorite charities. All are welcome at a celebration of Judy's life that will be scheduled at a later time.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from May 4 to May 5, 2020