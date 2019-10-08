|
Judith Ann Jacoby
Auburndale - Judith Ann Jacoby, age 76, of Auburndale passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Stoney River in Marshfield. A Celebration Of Life will be held 7:00 PM Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home (1010 E Veterans Parkway) in Marshfield. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4:00 PM until the time of service on Wednesday. A private burial will take place at a later date in the town of Green Valley Cemetery.
Judy was born January 3, 1943 the daughter of Albert and Dorothy (Salzmann) Rader. She attended Auburndale High School. On July 15, 1961 Judy was united in marriage to William G. Jacoby.
Judy enjoyed time with her family, especially her grandsons and great grandchildren.
She is survived by her Husband: William; children: Severn (Bernette) Cyzan; Karen Jean (Eugene) Eckes, Sharon Ann Eckes, and Lisa Ann (Daniel) Breu; grandchildren: Kevin Eckes Jr., Eugene Eckes Jr., William (Johanna) Breu, Jacob Breu, Patrick Breu, Adam Eckes, Justin (Ria) Cyzan, Devin (April) Cyzan; as well as 12 great grandchildren. Judy is further survived by siblings: Patricia Babcock and Jean (Arnold) Lueck. She is preceded in death by her parents.
She will best be remembered by her generous, kind heart and how she made everyone feel loved. "When you leave this earth for a better home someday, the only thing you take is what you give away."
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Oct. 8, 2019