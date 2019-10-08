|
|
Judith Ann Pentz
Greenwood - On September 26, 2019 Judith Ann Pentz, 74, of Greenwood, WI, lost her battle with cancer. She was born on January 19, 1945 in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania to Winfield Finkbiner and Elva (Gottshall) Finkbiner.
Judith graduated from Annville Cleona Senior High School, PA in 1962 and proceeded to Mansfield (PA) University for a B.S. in Home Economics Education. She later earned a Masters in Related Arts at the University of Wisconsin, Madison.
Judith worked as a Penn State University Extension Home Economist in Gettysburg, PA; Home Economics teacher in several high schools; a real estate broker and completed her employment history in 2006 as Associate Dean at Mid-State Technical College, Marshfield Campus.
As a very community minded person, Judith served on the Greenwood Public Library Board from 1984 to present, serving several terms as president. Judith recently joined the board of directors of the UW Alumni Association, Marshfield Chapter. She was active in the Central WI Professional Home Economists Group, Curtiss Corners Quilt Club, Neillsville Quilt Club and the Our Saviors Lutheran Church Quilting Group. She was a member of the West Central WI Ruffed Grouse Society serving many years on the banquet committee and as an instructor for the Annual Youth Field Day. Judith provided costuming and production assistance to Greenwood High School plays for over 30 years.
Judith's true love was fabric art. She completed several hundred quilts and fabric art pieces. Most went to her children and nieces and nephews as gifts. Judith was honored with multiple quilting awards, including a 1st Place at the August Curtiss Corners Quilt Show and "Chairman's Choice" in the 2018 Marshfield Quilter show. She did two independent shows of her fabric art at the Lucille Tack Center for the Arts in Spencer, WI.
Judith was an outdoors woman enjoying hunting, fishing, camping, hiking. She was a world traveler, cheerleader and supporter of her family, a gardener and an avid WI Badger and Green Bay Packer fan.
Judith met Donald Francis Pentz in 1966. They were married on October 25, 1969 in Annville, PA. Together they raised 3 children: Erik Nathan, Jeremy Daniel, Leah Rachel and a young lady that needed a family anchor - Lisa Marie Cullen.
Judith is survived by and loved by her husband of 50 years, Donald Pentz, her son, Jeremy Pentz, daughter, Leah Pentz, daughter in law, Jennifer (Lee-Pentz) Boni, grandsons, Laird and Liam Pentz, brothers, Winfield and David Finkbiner, sisters, Mary (Finkbiner) Zerman and Jane (Finkbiner) Looney and many friends and relatives.
Judith was preceded in death by her oldest son, Erik; her father, Winfield Finkbiner; and her mother, Elva Finkbiner.
A Memorial Service is scheduled at 1:00 PM, October 26th, 2019 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 110 W Begley St. Greenwood, WI. Pastor Elizabeth Bier will officiate the ceremony. A pie social will follow.
Judith had a strong belief that flowers should be sent to the living and requested no flowers be sent for this sad event. Instead, please send memorials to the Erik Pentz Memorial Scholarship Fund at the Clark County Community Foundation, 301 N Main St, PO Box 116, Loyal, WI 54449 and/or to the Greenwood Public Library, 102 N Main St Greenwood, WI 54437.
Cress Center, 6021 University Ave, Madison, WI 53705
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Oct. 8, 2019