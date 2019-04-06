|
Judith (Aschenbrenner) Manlick
St. Francis -
Judith Manlick, (Nee Aschenbrenner), of St. Francis, WI, formerly of Marshfield, was born to eternal life at the age of 78 on Mar. 30th. Beloved wife of James for 55 years, loving mother to Christine (Joe) Ludorf, Steven (Sharon), Mike (Kim) and Alan (Michelle). Beloved grandma to 8 grandchildren. Sister to Sally (Jim) Beck, Donny (Mary), Leroy (Blanche), Mike (Bev) and Bonnie (Mark) Fredrickson. Further survived by many other family and friends.
Condolences at sunsetoptions.com.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Apr. 6, 2019