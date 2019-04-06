Services
Sunset Options Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
904 E. Rawson Ave.
Oak Creek, WI 53154
414-892-4126
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Manlick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith (Aschenbrenner) Manlick

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Judith (Aschenbrenner) Manlick Obituary
Judith (Aschenbrenner) Manlick

St. Francis -

Judith Manlick, (Nee Aschenbrenner), of St. Francis, WI, formerly of Marshfield, was born to eternal life at the age of 78 on Mar. 30th. Beloved wife of James for 55 years, loving mother to Christine (Joe) Ludorf, Steven (Sharon), Mike (Kim) and Alan (Michelle). Beloved grandma to 8 grandchildren. Sister to Sally (Jim) Beck, Donny (Mary), Leroy (Blanche), Mike (Bev) and Bonnie (Mark) Fredrickson. Further survived by many other family and friends.

Condolences at sunsetoptions.com.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Apr. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now