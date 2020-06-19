Judy Waltenberry

Judy WaltenberryWisconsin Rapids - Judy A. Waltenberry (Nowaczyk), age 75, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Marshfield Medical Center.A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, (750 10th Ave. So.) Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Father Aaron Becker will officiate. Family and friends are welcome from 9:30 AM until time of service. Interment will be at Pioneer Cemetery, Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Social distancing recommendations will be observed. Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI is assisting the family.Judy was born November 14, 1944 in Wausau, WI to Henry and Germaine (Fritz) Nowaczyk. She married John A. Waltenberry on August 3, 1968 in Hewitt, WI. Judy was the insurance biller for Riverview Hospital for many years, retiring in July of 2009. She was an avid Packer fan that enjoyed going to the games. She liked going to the casino, traveling with her husband, and spending time with her grandkids.Judy is survived by her husband, John; three children, Julie (Duane) Passineau of Nekoosa, WI, Jason Waltenberry of Nekoosa, WI and Josh (Dana) Waltenberry of Waukesha, WI; six grandchildren, Kendra, Bryce, Marissa, Delia, J.R. and Jacob; and three siblings, Robert Nowaczyk of Hewitt, WI, Mary Kebaso of Minneapolis, MN and Barbara Nowaczyk of Hot Springs, AR.Judy was preceded in death by her parents, a sister at birth; brothers, James Nowaczyk and Michael Nowaczyk and sister, Patricia Nowaczyk.