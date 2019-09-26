Services
Maurina/Schilling Funeral Homes & Crematory Center
203 N 4Th St
Abbotsford, WI 54405
(715) 223-3872
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Maurina/Schilling Funeral Homes & Crematory Center
203 N 4Th St
Abbotsford, WI 54405
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Maurina/Schilling Funeral Homes & Crematory Center
203 N 4Th St
Abbotsford, WI 54405
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Julia Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julia Wright

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Julia Wright Obituary
Julia Wright

Marshfield - Julia A. Wright, age 67, of Marshfield, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019 at her home.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Maurina-Schilling Funeral Home in Abbotsford. Interment to follow at Riverside Cemetery in Withee. Family and friends are welcome from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home.

Julia was born on July 29, 1952, the daughter of Julius "Bud" and Carlene (Tuthill) Gehrke in Waukegan, IL. She graduated from Oregon High School and attended University of Wisconsin Platteville. She worked as a customer service representative for gas stations and also was a bartender.

Julia enjoyed talking with people and loved children. She especially cherished her own family.

Julia is survived by her four children: Meridith (Jim) Horacek of Tigerton, Paul Kilty of Marshfield, Mindi Kilty of Marshfield and Geoff (Miranda) Andrade of Wisconsin Rapids; 12 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She is further survived by two sisters: Debra Chandler of Madison and Donna (Dan) Wigstadt of Marathon City; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Russel Gehrke.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.maurinaschilling.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Julia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now