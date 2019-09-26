|
Julia Wright
Marshfield - Julia A. Wright, age 67, of Marshfield, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019 at her home.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Maurina-Schilling Funeral Home in Abbotsford. Interment to follow at Riverside Cemetery in Withee. Family and friends are welcome from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home.
Julia was born on July 29, 1952, the daughter of Julius "Bud" and Carlene (Tuthill) Gehrke in Waukegan, IL. She graduated from Oregon High School and attended University of Wisconsin Platteville. She worked as a customer service representative for gas stations and also was a bartender.
Julia enjoyed talking with people and loved children. She especially cherished her own family.
Julia is survived by her four children: Meridith (Jim) Horacek of Tigerton, Paul Kilty of Marshfield, Mindi Kilty of Marshfield and Geoff (Miranda) Andrade of Wisconsin Rapids; 12 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She is further survived by two sisters: Debra Chandler of Madison and Donna (Dan) Wigstadt of Marathon City; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Russel Gehrke.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.maurinaschilling.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Sept. 26, 2019