June Marilyn Roehl
Hancock - June Marilyn Roehl, age 90 of Hancock, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Rosemore Village in Wild Rose. She was born on April 18, 1930 in Chicago to Earl and Adaline (Gollrad) Thomander. When June was young, her family moved to Scandinavia where her farm life began. After high school, June worked at Hardware Mutual Insurance (Sentry Insurance Company). She met Roderick Roehl through her dear friend, Jeanne and was married to Roderick on May 30, 1957 in Waupaca. June worked various jobs through the years to help support the family and the farm. June was a kind, loving and giving person but was also filled with determination and spunk. She also could be quite persuasive and had a gift to maneuver people into her way of thinking. All qualities that assisted her in later years performing the jobs she felt were the most rewarding and challenging. June was Treasurer of the Township of Hancock for 34 years and the last 10 years of that, clerk/treasurer. June was also on the Waushara County Board for 24 years. She really enjoyed her time in public service and all the acquaintances and friends she made. June enjoyed cooking, sewing, needlework, gardening, reading and puzzles. She was a very active member of Hancock United Church of Christ. June will be sadly missed by her family, friends and community.
June is survived by her children: Steven (Barbara) Roehl, Cynthia (Paul) Leibsle; granddaughter: Angela (Errin) Kilgore-Roehl; great grandson: Kai William Kilgore-Roehl; brother-in-law: Don (Evelyn) Roehl; nieces and nephews: Rick (Sally) Roehl, Jodi (Kevin) Broder, Wendy (Rick) Baierl, Kathy Nickel, Tim (Susan) Rogan; other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband: Roderick Roehl; and sisters: Marie and Catherine.
Private family services are being held with burial in Hancock Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to Hancock United Church of Christ or the Hancock Cemetery Association. www.wautomafuneralhome.com