Nashville - June Townes (Hiter) Ader, 83 of Nashville, TN passed away peacefully at her home on May 17 in Waupaca, WI with her husband at her side after a long illness.

She was born in Nashville, TN, daughter of Lester and Mackie Townes. She is survived by her husband of 22 years, Vern Ader her loving children, Dale (Brenda) Hiter, Leeanne (David) Billen, Danny (Tami) Hiter and Kristen (Rich) Schiavoni; her four grandchildren, Lori Hiter, Ryne Hiter, Shelby Hiter, and Tori Hiter, and one great grandchild, Jaycee Lindner. She will also be deeply mourned by Vern's children, Leigh (Jim) Herbert, Barbara (Roger) Mueller, Dan (Cindy) Ader, Andy (Dee) Ader and Karl (Gina) Ader.

June is preceded in death by her former spouse and father of her children, Warren Hiter, her parents, Lester and Mackie Townes, and her sister, Rosemary Crabtee.

An alumnus if Antiock High School she later graduated the LPN program at Nashville General Hospital. She retired as a well-respected and highly skilled scrub nurse of the OR unit at Nashville Memorial Hospital in Madison, TN, where she worked for over 20 years.

Retired and newly wed, she and Vern were snowbirds with homes in Lakeland, Florida and Marshfield, WI before settling in Waupaca, WI two years ago to be by family.

June was vibrant and loved travel, her garden, animals, and all things World War II, never missing an opportunity to thank a veteran. To Know Her Was To Love Her

A memorial and remembrance gathering will be scheduled in Waupaca by her family at the appropriate time
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from May 21 to May 23, 2020
