Services
Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home - Marshfield
1010 East Veterans Parkway
Marshfield, WI 54449
715-387-1215
For more information about
Karen Blaszkowski
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 30, 2020
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home - Marshfield
1010 East Veterans Parkway
Marshfield, WI 54449
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Peace Parish
Marshfield, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Blaszkowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen E. Blaszkowski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen E. Blaszkowski Obituary
Karen E. Blaszkowski

Marshfield - Karen Elaine Blaszkowski, 56, of Marshfield, passed away peacefully at her residence, surrounded by her family, on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Her visitation will be held on Thursday, April 30, 2020 from 2:00 - 7:00 PM at Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home (1010 E. Veterans Parkway) Marshfield. For the safety of everyone, the family's wish is to have a drive-thru visitation, which will be on the West side of the funeral home, to pay respect to the family. A PRIVATE Mass of Christian burial for the immediate family, will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Our Lady of Peace Parish in Marshfield. The Mass will be live streamed on the parish website: www.olpmarshfield.com. The Rev. Douglas C. Robertson will officiate.

Karen was born September 9, 1963, the daughter of Jerome and Elaine (Ottelien) Daul in Marshfield, WI. She graduated from Stratford High School in 1981. On September 8, 1984, Karen was united in marriage to the love of her life Michael Blaszkowski at St. Andrews Parish in Rozellville. Karen worked as a Biomedical Services Coordinator at Marshfield Clinic.

She was a member of Our Lady of Peace in Marshfield. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening, baking, dancing, camping, and biking. She especially enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Those that knew Karen best will miss her smile and laughter. She will truly be missed.

Karen is lovingly survived by her husband Mike; children: Katie (Matt) Guldan, Stosh (Staci) Blaszkowski; grandson: Benjamin Guldan; and siblings: Allen (Marilyn) Daul, Gary (Debra) Daul, Charles (Mary) Daul, Mary (Dave) Malnory, Judith Daul, Jean (Steven) Menzner, Linda (Ken) Laessig, Thomas (Sara) Daul, Donna (Jeff) Aschebrock, Nancy (Steve) Frodl, Carol (Mohamed) Elhindi, Dennis (Nicole) Daul, and Lisa (Paul) Zoromski, along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Karen is preceded in death by her parents: Jerome and Elaine (Ottelien) Daul, nephews: Eric Daul, Alexander and Matthew Menzner, and Solomon Elhindi, niece: Beth Ann Daul, niece-in-law: Jenny Daul, great-niece Millie Daul and great-nephew: Maddex Eckstein.

Online condolences may be made at www.hansenschillingfuneralhome.com

for your convenience.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -