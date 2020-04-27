|
Karen E. Blaszkowski
Marshfield - Karen Elaine Blaszkowski, 56, of Marshfield, passed away peacefully at her residence, surrounded by her family, on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Her visitation will be held on Thursday, April 30, 2020 from 2:00 - 7:00 PM at Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home (1010 E. Veterans Parkway) Marshfield. For the safety of everyone, the family's wish is to have a drive-thru visitation, which will be on the West side of the funeral home, to pay respect to the family. A PRIVATE Mass of Christian burial for the immediate family, will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Our Lady of Peace Parish in Marshfield. The Mass will be live streamed on the parish website: www.olpmarshfield.com. The Rev. Douglas C. Robertson will officiate.
Karen was born September 9, 1963, the daughter of Jerome and Elaine (Ottelien) Daul in Marshfield, WI. She graduated from Stratford High School in 1981. On September 8, 1984, Karen was united in marriage to the love of her life Michael Blaszkowski at St. Andrews Parish in Rozellville. Karen worked as a Biomedical Services Coordinator at Marshfield Clinic.
She was a member of Our Lady of Peace in Marshfield. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening, baking, dancing, camping, and biking. She especially enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Those that knew Karen best will miss her smile and laughter. She will truly be missed.
Karen is lovingly survived by her husband Mike; children: Katie (Matt) Guldan, Stosh (Staci) Blaszkowski; grandson: Benjamin Guldan; and siblings: Allen (Marilyn) Daul, Gary (Debra) Daul, Charles (Mary) Daul, Mary (Dave) Malnory, Judith Daul, Jean (Steven) Menzner, Linda (Ken) Laessig, Thomas (Sara) Daul, Donna (Jeff) Aschebrock, Nancy (Steve) Frodl, Carol (Mohamed) Elhindi, Dennis (Nicole) Daul, and Lisa (Paul) Zoromski, along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Karen is preceded in death by her parents: Jerome and Elaine (Ottelien) Daul, nephews: Eric Daul, Alexander and Matthew Menzner, and Solomon Elhindi, niece: Beth Ann Daul, niece-in-law: Jenny Daul, great-niece Millie Daul and great-nephew: Maddex Eckstein.
