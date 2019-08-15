|
|
Karlene Ann Neuendank
Marshfield - Age 60, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at A Touch of Home in Marshfield.
Funeral services for Karlene will be held at 3 PM on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Life Tributes Funeral Home in Spencer. Rev. Larry Sheahan will officiate. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Sunday at 1 PM until the time of services at Life Tributes Funeral Home in Spencer.
Karlene was born on February 23, 1959 in Marshfield to Gerald and Joyce (Baumgartner) Wagner. She graduated from Marshfield Senior High, Class of 1977 and later attended nursing school. Karlene did have several jobs throughout her lifetime, but her main job was being a stay-at-home mother.
She was a member of Faith Fellowship Church in Marshfield. Her hobbies included sewing and doing arts and crafts, but her main hobby was spending time with her children, granddaughter and other family members.
Karlene is survived by her children Jenifer (Lukas) Celis of Spencer and Jereme Neuendank of Tempe, AZ; her granddaughter Lauryn Celis of Spencer; her parents Gerald and Joyce Wagner of Marshfield; her siblings Julie Kramer of Marshfield, Jay (Sherri Witt) Wagner of Marshfield and Tim (Francesca) Wagner of Montana; her nieces and nephews Judah (Kaleigh Bettinger) Burdick of Marshfield, Jedidiah (Nicole) Burdick of Ripon, Alyssa Wagner of Minneapolis, MN, Amanda Wagner of Peoria, IL, Diana Pinto of Fullerton, CA and Minerva Pinto of Philadelphia, PA and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
She is preceded in death by her paternal and maternal grandparents as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A special thank you to Karlene's Oncology team at Marshfield Clinic, A Touch of Home and Heartland Hospice for the wonderful care provided for her.
Karlene's arrangements are in the care of Life Tributes Funeral Home-Spencer. Please visit www.lifetributesfuneralhome.com to share thoughts and condolences.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019