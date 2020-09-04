1/1
Karlene M. Weis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karlene M. Weis

Marshfield - Karlene M. Weis, 70, Marshfield, died on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 in the Emergency Room of Marshfield Medical Center.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Rembs Funeral Home, Marshfield, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 9:00 am until service time. Deacon Ray Draeger will officiate. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Marshfield.

Karlene was born on March 8, 1950 in Marshfield, to Alois and Leona (Bloczynski) Weis and was a graduate of Columbus High School. She had been employed at Weinbrenner Shoe Factory. Karlene enjoyed playing BINGO and doing puzzles.

She is survived by her siblings, John (Pauline) Weis of Auburndale, Stephen Weis of Marshfield, David Weis of Marshfield, Phillip Weis of Brooklyn, and JoAnne (Huu) Tran of Garden Grove, CA.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother and sister in infancy and brothers, Norman, Melvin, Kenneth and Margaret Weis.

Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Marshfield News Herald from Sep. 4 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rembs Funeral Home
300 South Oak Avenue
Marshfield, WI 54449
(715) 387-1242
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rembs Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved