Karlene M. Weis
Marshfield - Karlene M. Weis, 70, Marshfield, died on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 in the Emergency Room of Marshfield Medical Center.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Rembs Funeral Home, Marshfield, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 9:00 am until service time. Deacon Ray Draeger will officiate. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Marshfield.
Karlene was born on March 8, 1950 in Marshfield, to Alois and Leona (Bloczynski) Weis and was a graduate of Columbus High School. She had been employed at Weinbrenner Shoe Factory. Karlene enjoyed playing BINGO and doing puzzles.
She is survived by her siblings, John (Pauline) Weis of Auburndale, Stephen Weis of Marshfield, David Weis of Marshfield, Phillip Weis of Brooklyn, and JoAnne (Huu) Tran of Garden Grove, CA.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother and sister in infancy and brothers, Norman, Melvin, Kenneth and Margaret Weis.
