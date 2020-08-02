Karyl L. Winch
Marshfield - Karyl L. Winch, 62, Marshfield, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, August 1, 2020.
A visitation will take place from 1:00 pm until 2:30 pm on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Rembs Funeral Home. A private family service will be held at 3:00 pm. The funeral will be streamed online at www.facebook.com/rembsfuneralhomes
. Burial will follow in Hillside Cemetery where Pat Wingert, Scott Winch, Mike Winch, Tim Winch, Greg Winch, and Brad Jeanselme will serve as pallbearers.
Karyl was born on October 9, 1957 in Cook County, Illinois to Carl and Patricia (Perock) Koch. She graduated from Waukesha South High School in 1976 and later attended UW-Stevens Point, where she met the love of her life, Patrick Winch. They were united in marriage on September 29, 1979 at Mount Hope Lutheran Church in West Allis.
Karyl spoke her own language - a language of love and kindness. Her focus was always on the health and well-being of others, and she did not want people to worry about herself. She volunteered and had a passion for helping children with special needs. Aunt Karyl also enjoyed doing art projects and crafts with her nieces and nephews. But most of all, she adored her time with her kids and grandkids. She took great pride in honoring her parents throughout her life, especially when it came to her patriotism, generosity, garage saling, and going on family vacations while capturing it on film. She always captured the beauty of nature and numerous important moments. Her deep love of dance led her to lift and inspire many through her years as a jazzercise instructor. In the end, Karyl gave everything she could for so many people, that as she wore on, God decided it was time to take his faithful daughter home.
She is survived by her husband, daughter, Krystal (Eric) Bowman, son, Kevin Winch, and grandchildren, Eli Bowman, Emery Bowman, and Paisley Winch. She is also survived by her siblings, Kathy Mallory of Waukesha, Carl F. (Lynette) Koch of Weyauwega, and Kim (Brad) Jeanselme of Eau Claire.
She was preceded in death by her parents, in-laws, and sister-in-law, Cathy Wingert.
In honor of Karyl's memory, plant a tree, buy an old friend lunch, donate to your favorite charity
, or hug and spend time with a child.
