|
|
Kathleen C. Antosh
Marshfield, WI. - Kathleen C. Antosh of Marshfield, formerly of Hinsdale, IL, passed away peacefully with her family by her side, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Visitation and burial took place May 25, 2019 in Darien, IL. She was preceded in death by her husband John J. Antosh, Sr. and granddaughter Elizabeth K. Klemp.
Kathleen was born July 31, 1924 in Hinsdale, IL. She was employed by Electro-Motive until retiring to raise her children. Kathleen was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Hewitt where she had been a member of the Ladies Aid. Kathleen was a woman of strong faith and was always giving of her time and her heart to family or anyone in need. She'll always be remembered for her amazing cooking and baking and her bubbly personality.
Kathleen is survived by her children Nancy (John) Waters (Marshfield), John Antosh, Jr. (Marshfield) and Kathleen Klemp. Loving grandmother of Adam Waters, Aubrey (Jordan) Kulke, Melissa (Robert) Joachim and Timothy Klemp. Great-grandmother of Henry, Bobby, Luke and Wyatt.
The family wishes to express their deepest and heartfelt thanks to Hannah and Mitch Westlund and the entire caring and loving staff at Serenity Living in Marshfield who cared for our mom since January of 2018. She received the care and dignity she was so deserving of. Our thanks also to her wonderful Ascension At Home Hospice team.
Memorials may be given in Kathleen's name to Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hewitt or to the .
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on May 31, 2019