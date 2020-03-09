|
Kathleen C. "Katie" Grieser
Stratford - Kathleen C. "Katie" Grieser, 83, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Sunday, March 8, 2020.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Stratford, with Rev. Sengole Vethanayagam officiating. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Town of Eau Pleine, Marathon County. The visitation will be from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Friday at Sauter / Rembs Funeral Home, Stratford and from 10:00 am until service time on Saturday at St. Joseph's Catholic Church.
Kathleen was born September 10, 1936 in Waukesha to Fred and Mary (Kainz) Strehlow and was a graduate of Waukesha High School. She was united in marriage to Milton E. "Bud" Grieser on December 29, 1959 in Rockford, IL. He died on February 21, 1999.
Katie and her husband farmed in the Town of Frankfort, Marathon County for many years. She later was employed in food service for the Stratford School District.
Katie loved spending time with and sharing the latest pictures of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a dedicated wife and amazing mother. She led by example, teaching her family to be loving, kind and hardworking. She enjoyed traveling and visiting with friends. With a big travel bag in hand she was always up for a drive. She wasn't a frequent flyer but traveled to Jamaica, Mexico, Colorado, Hawaii and other states. She took pride in gardening, canning pickles, tomatoes, tomato juice and fruit jelly. Christmas cookies and preserves were a special treat for her family. She treasured time with her "coffee clutch" and book club friends. She looked forward to the annual Kainz reunion. Holidays and family get togethers were great opportunities to play board games and dominos with the grandkids. She will be missed.
She is survived by her children, Milton (Jennifer) Grieser of Merrill, Norman (Gretchen) Grieser of Fountain, CO, and Chad (Jill) Grieser of Sobieski. She is also survived by grandchildren, Ryan Grieser, Courtney Grieser (special friend, Mitch Sletner), Tyler Grieser, Joshua (Sara) Grieser, Britton (Alexandra) Grieser, Christeven Grieser (special friend, Kaitlyn McNicholas), Laura Grieser, and Emma Grieser and great grandchildren, Maddox, Asher, Milo, Aurora and Lucas Grieser. She is further survived by siblings, Ruth (Ron) Schilling of Waukesha, Edward (Liz) Strehlow of Greely, CO, Robert (Kippi) Strehlow of Jonesboro, AK and Pauline Laumann of Mukwonago.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Mary Strehlow, her husband, Milton "Bud", a son, Douglas Grieser and her parents-in-law, Henry and Hattie Grieser.
The family wishes to give special thanks to Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.
Memorials may be designated in Katie's name to Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services or to the Anita Kaufmann Foundation.
Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020