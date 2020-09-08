Kathy "Gayle" Foth
Spencer - Age 74, of Spencer, passed away peacefully while surrounded by family on Saturday, September 5, 2020 in the Critical Care Unit at Marshfield Medical Center.
Her funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, September 12, 2020 At Life Tributes Funeral Home in Spencer with Pastor Aaron Herman and Pastor Jeremy Bauer officiating. Gayle will be laid to rest in West Spencer Cemetery in the Town of Sherman. Family and friends are invited to gather on Friday at the funeral home from 5 PM until 8 PM and again on Saturday from 10 AM until time of services. The honor of pallbearer belongs to: Dan Foth, Terry Foth, Tom Foth, Scott Johnson, Paul Thornton and Roger Weidman. Honorary pallbearers are Todd Foth and Doug Foth.
Gayle was born September 17, 1945 in Troy, Alabama, the daughter of Murray and Mary (Park) Folmar. After graduating high school, she attended college at Troy State University and obtained her degree in teaching. She was united in marriage to Dennis Foth on June 25, 1967 in Goshen, Alabama. Along with being a dedicated wife and mother, Gayle was employed at Figi's in Marshfield and taught countless children as a substitute teacher for the Spencer School District.
Her memberships included Northridge Church located in Marshfield and a local Woman's Jaycees Group.
Her family recalls how much Gayle loved being in the kitchen and how much the family loved her cooking whether it was fabulous dinners or delicious baked treats. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading a good romance novel or a book on Amish life and their communities or maybe just quietly listening to her favorite gospel music.
Those who will cherish her memory include her husband Dennis Foth of Spencer; her son Jason (Renee Varney) Foth of Spencer; her daughter Jen (Paul) Thornton of Laona, WI; her grandson Justin (Jenna) Foth of Hortonville; a sister Mary Ann (Fred) Brockhurst of Terre Haute, IN; a brother Jim (Elaine) West, Jr of DeFuniak, FL along with nieces, nephews, neighbors and many dear friends.
Gayle was preceded in death by her parents: Vivian Folmar and Jim West, Sr. and her son Jamie.
If desired, the family is accepting memorials in Gayle's name for a charity to be determined later.
The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the EMT"s of The Spencer Ambulance Service, the doctors, nurses and staff in The Emergency Department and Critical Care Unit both at Marshfield Medical Center for the care and compassion they all provided to Mrs. Foth It is deeply appreciated.
Gayle's arrangements are under the care of Life Tributes Funeral Home-Spencer. Please visit www.lifetributesfuneralhome.com
to share thoughts and condolences.