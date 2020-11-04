Kay E. HebertMarshfield - Kay E. Hebert, age 68, of Marshfield, passed away unexpectedly at her home on October 29, 2020.She was born on August 15, 1952 to Verlyn (Bill) and Colleen Ziegahn. Kay grew up in Marshfield and was employed as an EKG Technician for the Marshfield Clinic before retiring in 2010.Kay met her late Husband Roger Hebert in 1971 and they were married on May 12, 1973. During their 30-year marriage, Kay was a devoted wife and mother. She enjoyed taking care of her home, making Sunday dinners and spending time with her family. After Rogers passing, Kay met Dennis Bruckschen, they married in October of 2006. Kay and Dennis spent a few years living on the lake at Holcombe and enjoyed winter trips and visits to Florida.Kay (Grandma Kay) was a loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother. She enjoyed spending time up at Lake Holcombe with friends and family. She cheered on the Packers and Brewers and enjoyed going to the casino. Kay was blessed with many lifelong friends who will miss her dearly.Kay is survived by her Husband, Dennis Bruckschen; Mother, Colleen Austin; Daughters, Jennifer (Scott) Voda, Paige (Steve) Rappe; Stepsons, Corey (Marla) Bruckschen, Chad (Karen) Bruckschen; Grandchildren, Alexa Voda (Michael Knutson), Tyler (Tianna) Voda, William Vanderwyst, Haley Vanderwyst, Cassidy Bruckschen; Great Grandchild, Nora Knutson; Brother, Kenneth (Bonnie) Ziegahn; Brother In-Laws, Jeff (Jody) Hebert, DuWayne Matter, Darrell (Faye) Bruckschen; Sister In-laws, Sharon Malovrh, Kathy (Bruce) Stewart, Mary (Spence) Graves, Jackie (Kevin) Buse, and Carolyn (Adrian) Bipes.She was preceded in death by her late Husband Roger Hebert; Father, Verlyn Ziegahn; Step-Father, Frank Austin; Mother and Father In-Laws, Donald and Mary Jane Hebert; Sister In-Law, Betty Matter; Brother In-Law, Andy Malovrh; Step Grand-Daughter, Kayla Vanderwyst.A private visitation will be held at Hansen Schilling Funeral Home. A celebration of life will take place this spring at Lake Holcombe.