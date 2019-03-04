|
|
Kay M Schafer
Marshfield - Age 73, of Marshfield, passed away unexpectedly on February 28, 2019 at Marshfield Medical Center.
A memorial service to celebrate Kay's life will take place at 3 PM on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Life Tributes Funeral Home in Spencer with Rev. Rebekah Tarras officiating. A committal service will be held privately at a later date. Family and friends are invited to gather on Wednesday at Life Tributes Funeral Home from 2 PM until time of services.
Kay was born to Laverne and Elva (Radke) Polzin on May 17, 1945 in Greenwood. She graduated from Greenwood High School on May 28, 1963. Kay worked as a secretary for an architect, and later, in food service. She was united in marriage to Kenneth D. Schafer on December 16, 1988 in Marshfield.
She enjoyed collecting dolls, shopping, cooking for her family and friends, traveling, sewing and enjoyed rug hooking.
She is survived by her husband Kenneth; her daughter Kimberley Schmitt; her identical twin sister Karen (Harry) Heckel, all of Marshfield; her sister Marie (George) Moore of Amery; her nieces Sherri (Don) Reinwand of Plover, Tracy (Jason) Martini of CA and Tonya Crenshaw of Apple Valley, MN and her nephews Brad, Tim and Jeff Moore of Amery along with other relatives and friends.
Kim is predeceased by her parents: Laverne and Elva, her daughter Kristina Schmitt (on December 15, 1989) and her aunt Dorothy (Orville) Greene.
She was a loving mother, wife, sister and aunt. She will be forever missed.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are being accepted in Kay's name to a charity to be determined.
Her arrangements are under the care of Life Tributes Funeral Home-Spencer. Please visit www.lifetributesfuneralhome.com to share thoughts and condolences.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Mar. 4, 2019