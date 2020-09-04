Kenneth A. (Butch) Pittman



Branford, FL - Kenneth A. (Butch) Pittman, 79 of Branford, Florida passed away on August 9, 2020 at Avalon health care Lake City, Florida .He was born April 10, 1941 in Marshfield, Missouri to his parents: Carl and Bernice Pittman. He attended school in Marshfield and was a Graduate of the class of 1959. Kenneth married Elizabeth Mc Donald and they had 3 children Craig, Marcia and Daphine. They moved to Florida where they lived in Lakeland, FL. Kenneth moved to Branford, FL in 1979 and was married to Karren R. Noling On October 10, 1981 in Branford Florida, they were married 38 years. Karren had 3 Children of her own Lance, Cory and Debra. Kenneth worked many occupations. He had a Garage in Marshfield, MO and he was a long haul truck driver in Florida. Kenneth also did construction work and worked for Suwannee County in Live Oak Florida. Kenneth is survived by one sister: Wilma Allred of Marshfield, MO; 6 Children: Craig and Tammy Pittman, Marcia and Buddy Hunt, Daphine and Buddy Harden, Lance Noling, Cory and Vickey Noling, Debra Wade; 12 Grandchildren;15 Great Grandchildren; 2 Nephews: Jeffery and Michael Allred; one sister and brother in-law: Elaine and David Ritchie; one brother and sister in-law: Elis and Carol Cook; many more nieces and nephews. Kenneth is preceded in death by his wife of 38 years Karen Pittman, his parents Carl and Bernice Pittman and grandson Jeremiah Harden.



Kenneth liked to fish, raise farm animals and he could build beautiful wood furniture. He also liked to restore old tractors. Kenneth enjoyed his life and loved his family very much. He will be greatly missed by all those that knew him and blessed by the things he taught us and the impacts he made in our lives. We love you and will miss you. Thank you for being a wonderful Dad, Papa Ken to us all. Memorial services for Mr. Pittman were held at 11:00 am Saturday, August 22nd at Daniels Memorial Chapel in Branford.









