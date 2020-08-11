Kenneth Charles Everett Luttinen



Abbotsford - Kenneth Charles Everett Luttinen of Abbotsford, passed away on Saturday, August 8th, 2020 at the age of 88 peacefully under the tender care of the staff at the Marshfield Medical Center.



Kenneth was born at the family home in Marengo, on September 11th, 1931, to William and Lempi Luttinen. He grew up in Marengo and attended Brunsweiler school from 1st through 8th grade. He graduated from Ashland High School in 1949.



Kenneth married Joyce Warren on April 12th, 1958 at the Finnish Apostolic Lutheran Church in Marengo. He was a carpenter for many years and was also a lifelong member of the Finnish Apostolic Lutheran Church. He loved baseball, saunas, singing, gardening & building and was always planning a new project. His children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were his pride and joy and he loved watching them play sports and doing projects with each of them.



Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents and by his brothers Cyril, Richard & Allan and his sister Vienna, son-in-law Mike Schindler and granddaughter Nancy Larsen.



He is survived by his wife Joyce of 62 years; 5 children Pam Runge (Randy), David, Karen Carey (Mike); Diane Larsen (Scotty), Donna Fetting (Barry) and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by siblings John (Patti) Luttinen, Joanne Nuutinen, Clyde (Evie) Luttinen and Sharon (Andrew) Olson and many brothers and sisters in faith.



A private graveside service is being held with Jeff IIsakka as officiant. The service will be available for viewing on the Bratley Family Funeral Home facebook page by noon on Friday, August 14th.



In lieu of flowers, due to a graveside service, memorial donations in Kenneth's name may be sent to the family for use at a later designation, PO Box 333, Abbotsford, WI 54405.









