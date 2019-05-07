|
Kenneth Earl Dankemyer
Chili - Age 91, of Chili, passed away on Thursday May 2nd, 2019 peacefully at his home. His family and friends are invited to a celebration of life on Thursday May 16th from 2 until 6 at Chili Corners Bar and Grill. Grave side will take place from 6:30/7:00 escorted by Nasonville dairy in a Westernstar semi.
Ken(Lightning) was born on April 28th, 1928 in Chili to Leo and Mae(Schmidtke) Dankemyer. Chili is where Ken grew up and attended the Big Four School. He met the love of his life after hearing her sing at Betty's Café and on July 8, 1950, Ken and Joyce were joyfully married. Ken was a very talented man as throughout his life he learned and mastered many trades including being a carpenter a cheese maker, a semi driver for Stichert Roofing, owning his own gas station, working in a foundry and hauling milk. Driving semi-truck was his true passion, which he did until he retired at the age of 84. He hauled Artic Cat snowmobiles for Sparky Meyer and finished his driving career with the Heiman Family at Nasonville Dairy.
Ken raised a little hell in his younger days and his four daughters were no different. Hitting softball in the back yard to his beautiful girls, was something that he loved to do. Bowling, working on vehicles and shooting the breeze in the front yard were also things that he enjoyed doing.
Ken is survived by his four loving daughters; Deb and Jim Weyer of Chili, Cindy Hokenson of Marshfield, Joan and John Martin of Chili and Brenda and Wade Pettit of Chili.
His grandchildren include: Trina (Tim) Woodkey, Jona Weyer, Sabrina Weyer, Christopher (Kim) Hokenson, Kayla Hokenson, Jamie (Catlin) Martin, Jeremy (Cheri) Martin, Jacob Martin, Jada (Rick) Ellefson, Kenny Pettit and Cassie Pettit. His great grandchildren are Jordan, Taylor and Alik Martin and Emelia, Lexie and Henry Woodkey.
He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Joyce, son-in-law Lee Hokenson and grandson Jesse Martin.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on May 7, 2019