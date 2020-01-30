|
Kenneth J. Fuehrer
Nekoosa - Kenneth J. Fuehrer, 66, of Nekoosa WI, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 29, 2020.
Funeral Services for Kenneth will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, February 3, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Nekoosa, WI. Rev. Dave Bruener will officiate the service. The family will greet relatives and friends from 9:00 AM until the time of the service at the church. Military rites will be performed following the service.
Ken was born December 25, 1953 to Vincent and Marcella (Richardson) Fuehrer in Marshfield, WI. He married the love of his life Lorelei Ferkey on December 27, 1986. They proudly raised six children and cherished their nine grandchildren. Ken served in the United States Army for 3 years following high school, before becoming a Master Certified RV technician. Ken was a member of the Saratoga ATV/UTV club. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and he will be remembered most for his unspoken kindness. Ken helped others every chance he could and his kindness continues after his passing by being an organ and tissue donor.
Kenneth is survived by his wife Lorelei, children; Mitzi (Doug) Forde, Monica Waltenberry, Jesse (Jenni) Fuehrer, Connie (Billy) Gustafson, Sara (John) Zank, and Chris (Krista) Lapp, grandchildren; Samantha, Haley, Erin, Chase, Kendra, Bryce, Jerin, Jenner, and Avery, and his buddy and pet companion Remmie.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister Judy.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2020