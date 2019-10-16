|
|
Kenneth Johnson
Auburndale - Kenneth Johnson, 55, Auburndale, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019 at his home.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 25th at Rembs Funeral Home, a public visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of service time with the Rev. Murali Anand Rayappan officiating.
Kenneth was born on September 19, 1964 in Denver Colorado to Alfred and Joan (Kowieski) Johnson.
After high school, Kenneth entered the Amy as a paratrooper. Following his discharge he became tow truck driver for AAA in CA. On returning to Wisconsin, he became a cook for several restaurants in Marshfield. He enjoyed ocean fishing, golf, bowling and especially cooking for his family.
he is survived by his mother Joan, his sister Darla Ferris (John) of Fresco, TX, and his nephew Joey.
He is preceded in death by his father, Alfred.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Oct. 16 to Oct. 21, 2019