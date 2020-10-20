1/1
Kenneth M. Wartgow Jr.
1960 - 2020
Kenneth M. Wartgow, Jr.

Marshfield - Kenneth M. Wartgow, Jr., 59, Marshfield, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Marshfield Medical Center, after his long 50 year battle with diabetes and its complications.

A memorial service for family and close friends will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Rembs Funeral Home, Marshfield, with Rev. Daniel Williams officiating. The service will be streamed online at www.facebook.com/rembsfuneralhomes.com. A visitation for the public will be held from 10:00 am until 11:00 am on Friday. Private family committal and burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.

Kenneth was born on November 16, 1960 in San Bernardino, CA to Kenneth and Helen (Smith) Wartgow. In 1969 Ken moved to Wisconsin with his family. He attended and was a 1979 graduate of Marshfield Senior High School. On April 27, 1985 Ken married Susan K. Herman at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Marshfield.

Ken was employed at Marshfield Door Systems for 25 years until his retirement in 2010. Ken was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed fixing bikes and small engines, but above all he was the master of the grill and enjoyed cooking for his family.

He is survived by his wife, Sue, and their children, Jacqueline Wartgow and Jacob Wartgow, all of Marshfield. He is also survived by his sister, Holly (Brian) Bartsch of Marshfield.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

As Ken was a two time organ recipient, memorials may be designated in his name to Donate Life Wisconsin at donatelifewisconsin.org.

Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com




Published in Marshfield News Herald from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Rembs Funeral Home
OCT
23
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Rembs Funeral Home
