Kenneth S. "Squirrel" Drexler
Marshfield (formerly Stratford) - Kenneth S. "Squirrel" Drexler, 68, Marshfield (formerly Stratford), passed away peacefully with his family by his side on April 27, 2020 at his home in Marshfield.
Due to gathering restrictions a private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John's Catholic Church, Marshfield. Father James Weighner will officiate. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery in the Town of Eau Pleine, Marathon County. The funeral will be streamed online at www.facebook.com/rembsfuneralhomes at 10:30 am (CST) on Friday, May 1. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Kenny was born September 22,1951 in Marshfield to Lawrence & Belen Drexler. He attended St. Joseph Elementary Catholic School and graduated from Stratford High School in 1969. He was a Veteran of the U.S Navy, serving from 1969 until his honorable discharge in 1973.
He married Gail Bohman on April 23, 1976. They recently celebrated their 44th wedding anniversary.
Kenny was a hard worker. He loved living and appreciated the life he created. Many of us know him as Kenny, Squirrel, Little Debbie, The Christmas Tree Guy, and The Corn Guy…"leave your money in the can," but the lucky ones knew him as Gail's loyal husband, their brother, supportive dad, fun Grandpa, and a dependable friend. There was no season that Kenny didn't make the most of. After a long work day, and then into retirement, he never stopped working. He loved planting his crops in the spring, making wood, maple syrup, and trimming his Christmas trees. If there was a project to do, Kenny was behind it. Kenny's biggest attribute is that he always made time for fun with his family and friends. Many stories told, laughs were had, and memories were made around his pond. Never was an invitation needed. Pond side camping will be a forever memory for his family and friends. Kenny's Christmas tree cutting party and making wreaths were his way to start the holiday season and party in the pole shed. Kenny spent everyday on this earth full of life, peace, and love. Through his love and legacy he leaves behind, his memory will remain forever.
Ken had been employed with McKee Bakery as a route salesman for Little Debbie snack cakes until his retirement in 2014.
He is survived by his wife Gail, his children Aaron (Lizz) Drexler, Adam (Peggy) Drexler, Benjamin (Cori) Drexler all of Marshfield, and 8 grandchildren Starly, Zander, Carter, Tucker, Josie Drexler, and Avery, Emma, Ian Haugen.
He is also survived by his siblings, Larry Drexler of Rhinelander, Jeff (Joan) Drexler of Minnesota, Lisa (Jeff) Moore of Janesville, Mark Drexler of California, and Marlene (Bill) Kappel of Hewitt.
He was predeceased by his parents, sister-in-law Janice and niece Samantha.
The family wishes to extend a Thank you to hospice ascension Wanda K. & Donna S. A very special thank you to his niece Jessica Bohman and his brother Mark Drexler for the exceptional care they provided during his battle with pancreatic cancer.
Condolences may be sent online at www.rembsfh.com
You can shed tears that he is gone,
Or you can smile because he lived.
You can close your eyes and pray that he will come back.
Or you can open your eyes and see all that he has left.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020