Kerry Carlson
Granton - Kerry B. Carlson, 63 of Granton, WI died peacefully on Sunday March 15th at the House of the Dove with his loving wife Mary by his side. Kerry had quietly and bravely battled Kidney Cancer for several years.
Kerry was born in Chicago, Illinois on April 14th, 1957. Much of his childhood was spent in Foster Care until his teenage years when he came to live with the Dwyer family and then the Haines family in Oak Creek, WI It was there he found his first true home. After Kerry graduated, he joined the Army National Guard and received an Honorable Discharge. Kerry then went on to work at Weyerhaeuser in Marshfield for 20 plus years.
In 1987 Kerry met Mary Nystrom who would become his wife. Kerry and Mary were married on December 21st, 1991. and were married for 28 years. Together they loved dancing, camping, gardening, and working on their home. Kerry was an amazing husband to Mary and his only thought throughout his battle with cancer was that he needed to live so he could continue to care for the absolute love of his life, Mary. Kerry and Mary were two peas in a pod, happy to just be together, supporting each other thru the tough times in life. Kerry was a huge Nascar fan and accumulated a very large collection of memorabilia. But what Kerry was most proud of was his 1979 GMC Truck that he bought in 1988 and over the years continued working to restore it. He could often be seen proudly driving it around town. Kerry always had a "to do" list a mile long and loved to be busy!
Kerry is survived by his wife Mary Carlson of Granton, a daughter Amber (Lucas) Niebuhr and their two children Bryce and Makala of West Allis. He is also survived by his four stepchildren, Tina Galetka of Neillsville, Bobbie (Tim) Struensee of Granton, Shane Nystrom of Granton, and Linda Holzl of Greenwood. Grandchildren are Bryce and Makala Niebuhr, Cassidy and Emily Galetka, Justin (Abby)Opelt, Zachary (Paige)Opelt, Andrew Robert Carl, and Brookelyn Struensee, Carly Nystrom, and Aaliyah, Allissa, Andrea Allen. Great grandchildren are Ella and Ava Opelt, Oakley, Zaylee, and Huxley Opelt, Benjamin and Cassie Coblentz
Kerry is further survived by his foster brothers Mike (Bonnie) Haines of Granton, John (Connie) Haines of Neillsville, and Pat (Darlene) Dwyer of Racine, his sister in law, Gloria McCoy, and brother in law, Clarence McHone both of Neillsville and numerous nieces and nephews.
Kerry was preceded in death by his foster parents Roy and Barbara Haines and foster parents James and Dorothy Dwyer, and his mother in law Noreen McHone and brother in law Cliff McCoy.
Per Kerry's request there will be no funeral service, however a graveside service will be held at a later date and a celebration of life gathering.
"Goodbyes are only for those who love with their eyes. Because for those who love with their heart and soul there is no such thing as separation" Kerry will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2020