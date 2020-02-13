|
|
Kevin J Free
Marshfield - Age 50, of Marshfield, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.
His family is inviting relatives and friends to share in their celebration of Kevin's Life to be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Life Tributes Funeral Home in Spencer beginning at 2 PM ending at 6 PM with full military honors being presented to his family for Kevin's service to this country.
Kevin's arrangements are under the care of Life Tributes Funeral Home-Spencer. To read Kevin's full life story and to share thoughts and condolences, please visit www.lifetributesfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020