Rembs Funeral Home
300 South Oak Avenue
Marshfield, WI 54449
(715) 387-1242
Kimberly A. Bare


1963 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marshfield - Kimberly A. Bare, 55, Marshfield, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at House of the Dove, Marshfield.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Lake Dexter County Park.

Kimberly was born December 6, 1963 in Marshfield, the daughter of Robert and Ruth (Rust) Faber. She had been employed as a medical assistant at the Marshfield Clinic.

She is survived by her children, Abbie Griswold of Marshfield and Jordan Bare of Neillsville and 5 grandchildren. She is also survived by her father, Robert Faber of Marshfield.

She was preceded in death by her mother.

Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on May 8, 2019
