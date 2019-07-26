Resources
Kris Charles Blattler

White Lake - On July 14, 2019, Kris Charles Blattler, residing in White Lake, MI, joined his Dad, in that great fishing lake in the sky. Born in Marshfield, WI on August 22, 1963 to Charles I. Blattler and Louise Gaddo Blattler, he became an avid fisherman during summers on the Flambeau River in Phillips, WI, and at the age of eleven he moved to Naples, FL. With his family where he fished in the Gulf of Mexico and the Florida Keys. He caught the "Love of his Life," Mary Buchanan on the Naples Beach and together they raised 5 children: Matt, Jessica, Julie, Kara, and Kevin; and enjoyed grandchildren Avery, Lucas, Mason, and Charlotte, taking them fishing in his pontoon.

He is, also, survived by his "mom" Louise Gaddo Blattler, his sisters Kim Rodriguez and Conni Ercoline, and brother, Fred.

A celebration of his Life will be held at a later date.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from July 26 to July 29, 2019
