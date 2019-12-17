|
Kurt L. Frederickson
Marshfield - Kurt L. Frederickson, 72, Marshfield, passed away surrounded by family, on Monday, December 16, 2019 at his home.
A memorial service will be held at 12:00 pm on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Christ Lutheran Church, Marshfield, with Rev. Daryn Bahn and Rev. Andrew Belts officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Friday at Rembs Funeral Home and from 11:00 am until service time on Saturday at Christ Lutheran Church. Military rites will be conducted by the Veteran of Foreign Wars Post 1866, following the service.
Kurt was born on January 8, 1947 in Storm Lake, Iowa, to Dale Mads and Theone Kathleen (Stanley) Frederickson. He was a 1966 graduate of Owen-Withee High School and was a veteran of the United States Army serving during the Vietnam War with the mobile artillery unit in the 101st Airborne Division. from March 5, 1968 until his honorable discharge on February 23, 1970.
He married Jane Ringersma and later divorced. He then married the love of his life, Sandra J. Tritz on October 23, 2010.
Kurt had been employed as a rolloff driver at Veolia in Marshfield for over 30 years until his retirement. He enjoyed golfing, dancing, motorcycling, reading, playing cards and family time, especially with the grandkids. He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1866 of Marshfield. He was very proud to achieve over 40 years of sobriety.
He is survived by his wife, Sandi and children, Tara (Mick) Sternitzky of Rhinelander, Kathleen "Katie" Frederickson (Travis Humphrey) of Pittsville, George J. Kellner, Jr. (Kaely) of Houlton, Jason E. Kellner (Jenny) of Wisconsin Rapids and Lee D. Hetze of Vesper. He is also survived by grandchildren, Makayla, Makenna and Brock Sternitzky, Mason, Molly and Madisyn Humphrey, and Austin and Kaitlyn Hafermann. He is further survived by siblings, Donna Syndergaard of Underwood, IA, Dale "Randy" Frederickson of Owen, Bonnie Stern of Storm Lake, IA, Gayle Bredlau of North Liberty, IA, Kim (Marilyn) Frederickson of Owen, and Jeff (Ruth) Frederickson of Storm Lake IA.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Kathleen "Kathy" Rust, a brother, Rodney "Ponch" Frederickson, brothers-in-law, Robert "Bob" Stern, Donald Syndergaard and Greg Bredlau, and a sister-in-law, Kathleen "Katie" Frederickson, nephews, Bruce Syndergaard and Mike Stern and a great nephew, Benjamin Bredlau.
Condolences may be sent online to www.rembs fh.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019