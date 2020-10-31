Kyzer Lee Zoellich
Colby - Kyzer Lee Zoellick, infant son of Adam Zoellick and Katie Schmitt, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 29, 2020.
A public gathering for family and friends will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Parish in Colby. We encourage those in attendance to abide by the Covid-19 guidelines by sanitizing, wearing a mask and social distancing. A Prayer service will follow.
Kyzer is survived by his parents, Adam and Katie of Athens; his brothers: Logan, Carson and Jeremy; his grandparents, Larry Zoellick of Abbotsford, Diana Nustedt (Arvin Redig) of Riplinger, Terry and Jean Schmitt of Colby and Allen (Amanda) Vervaecke of Medford; great-grandparents: Thelma Zoellick of Abbotsford, Louise Hederer of Spencer, Rita Schmitt of Abbotsford, Elaine Schlichting of Stockton, IL, and Richard Vervaecke of Mosinee. He is further survived by many Aunts, Uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandfathers: Ronald Zoellick, Donald Hederer, Emery Schmitt and Jerry Schlichting; great-grandmother, Geraldine Vervaecke and his cousin, Jimmie Lee Hewitt III.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.maurinaschilling.com