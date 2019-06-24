|
Larry A. Adams
Stratford - Larry A. "Gramps" Adams, 60, Stratford, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at his home in the Town of Eau Pleine, Marathon County.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, July 1, 2019 at Rembs Funeral Home in Marshfield, where the visitation will be from 10:00 am on Monday until service time. Rev. Sengole Vethanayagam will officiate. Burial will take place in St. Joseph's Cemetery in the Town of Eau Pleine, Marathon County.
Larry was born on July 9, 1958 in Marshfield, to Eugene and Theresa (Kloos) Adams. He was a 1976 graduate of Stratford High School. After his education he began working as a milk hauler at Edelweiss Cheese Factory which later became Mullins Cheese. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed the Brewers and Packers, but his greatest love was his family, especially his grandkids.
He is survived by his children, Erika (Brandon) Ferron of Luxemburg, Jacob (Amber) Adams of Neenah, Cody Adams of Appleton and Travis (Alyssa) Adams of Weston. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren, Angela Ferron, Brooklyn and Brodie Adams, Raelyn, Brady and Ellison Adams. He is also survived by his siblings, Shirley (Robert) Wagner of O'Fallon, MO, Karen (Dale) Heil of Stratford, William (Karen) Adams of Pueblo, CO, Richard (Sharon Weber) Adams of Hazelhurst, Donna (John) Pribnow of Stratford, Joan (Jerome) Mortenson of Birnamwood, Alice (Charles) Brandt of Marshfield, Patricia (James Schultze) Schoenecker of Marshfield and Nancy (John) Pospyhalla of Marshfield and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents and a brother-in-law, Scott Schoenecker.
Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on June 24, 2019