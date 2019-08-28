Services
Larry Falconer
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
More Obituaries for Larry Falconer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry E. Falconer


1953 - 2019
Larry E. Falconer Obituary
Larry E. Falconer

Marshfield - Larry Earl Falconer, age 66, of Marshfield, passed away peacefully after a short illness Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield, WI.

Funeral services for Larry will be at Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home, 1010 East Veterans Parkway, Marshfield on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. with Reverend Duane Schultz officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home on Friday.

Larry was born August 2, 1953, the son of Earl and Vada (Collinson) Falconer in Marshfield, WI. He graduated from Loyal High School in 1971. Larry married the love of his life Kathy K. Rasmussen on November 17, 1973. After various jobs, he settled in at Roehl Transport where he worked for 40 years retiring in July 2018. He loved his work and his coworkers.

Larry enjoyed travelling and loved trains especially. After retirement, he travelled twice to Wyoming to see the Big Boy from Union Pacific. He loved to travel out west. He wanted to show his father-in-law parts of the country that he had never seen before. He loved watching his son-in-law and grandson in the Loyal Minirodders pulls. We have established a special bond with the group of minirodders.

Larry is survived by his wife Kathy, a son Jeffrey of Marshfield, WI, two daughters, Becki (Vern) Hanish of Marshfield, WI and Heather (Joe) Eisner of Rib Lake, WI, a grandson, Nicholas Eisner of River Falls, WI, a sister, Elaine Falconer of Marshfield, WI, step grandchildren, Chantell (Steve) Wibben of Medford, WI, Brooke (Jade) Knowles of Somerset, WI, Joey Eisner of Rib Lake, WI and 10 step greatgrandchildren. His grandson, Nicholas, was very special to him. He will miss the special bounding he had with Nicholas. He is further survived by many uncles, aunts & cousins. He will truly be missed.

Larry is preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Vada, a mother-in-law, Lillian Rasmussen and a brother-in-law, LaMont Rasmussen.

A special thank you to the medical and surgical intensive care staff, especially Stephen Berg RN, at Marshfield Medical Center for the wonderful care they provided.

Online condolences may be made at www.hansenschillingfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Aug. 28, 2019
