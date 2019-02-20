|
Larry J. Umlauft
Eau Claire - Larry J. Umlauft 61 of Eau Claire passed away February 9th, 2019 at the Mayo Hospital in Eau Claire, WI with family by his side. He was born March 23rd, 1957 in Marshfield, WI; son of Isadore Sr. and Lucille Umlauft. He graduated from Marshfield Senior High School and then moved to Lacrosse to attend the Western Wisconsin Technical Institute. Upon graduation, he left Lacrosse and headed to Eau Claire to pursue his next adventure by establishing his own business of over 30 years: Northern Aire Chimney Service.
Larry was known for being laid back and easy going. He didn't raise his voice in anger, had a ready smile and infectious laugh. He got along with everyone and was willing to try just about anything once. He was a deep thinker who often came up with some clever and unique ideas to share with his friends. Larry especially enjoyed the many years he spent at Rockfest; the deck on top of his bus always drew a crowd. He also enjoyed his annual deer camp adventures, more for the comradery than the actual hunting. Larry seemed to have the knack of being able to talk to anyone about anything. Those conversations will be dearly missed.
Larry is survived by his brother Isadore Jr. (Sheila) Umlauft, Auburndale, sisters: Myrna (Len) Shaw, Vesper; Star (Paul) Anacker, Wisconsin Rapids and Renee (Donald Jr.) Sladek, Marshfield. Larry is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, his "dear friend til the end" Lori Baker, and long time friends Gene Wagner and Mary Ann Eckes.
Larry is preceded in death by his parents, his beloved dog Wrench, best buds: John Frome, Rick Zorman and Rick Pfahning.
A Celebration of life will be held 11:00 AM Friday, February 22nd, 2019 at the Hansen Schilling Funeral Home (1010 East Veterans Parkway) Marshfield, WI.. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. A luncheon will be provided following the service.
The family would like to thank the staff and patients of the Mayo Dialysis Center, his nurse Carson at Mayo Hospital, and the Organ Donation Center in Eau Claire.
Larry will be forever in our hearts and missed by all.
Online condolences may be made at http://www.hansenschillingfuneralhome.com for your convenience.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Feb. 20, 2019