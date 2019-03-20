|
Larry R. Lang, Sr.
Spencer - Larry Richard Lang Sr., age 75 of Spencer, WI passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019 at the Marshfield Medical Center.
A memorial service for Larry will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church, B-3750 State Hwy. 13 in Spencer on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Rebekah Tarras officiating. Burial will take place at a later date in Emmanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery in Longwood, WI. Visitation for family and friends will be one hour before the time of service at the church on Saturday.
Larry was born in Chicago, Illinois on October 5, 1943 to Edwin and Nelda (Nourse) Lang. On September 24, 1965, he married the former Faye Englebretson in Greenwood, WI.
Larry enjoyed fishing and hunting with several of his buddies.
He is survived by his wife Faye, one sister Roxanne (Jim) Wilke, two aunts, and several nieces and nephews.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Mar. 20, 2019