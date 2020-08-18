1/1
Larry R. Sadowska
1947 - 2020
Larry R. Sadowska

Marshfield - Larry Richard Sadowska was born May 31, 1947 and died at home on August 16, 2020.

He was a graduating member of Marshfield High School Class of 1965 and graduated Barber College in Illinois. He was married to Francine (Morrison) Larson on September 24, 1966, with plans to work in West Bend, Wisconsin in Barbering. However, Larry was called to serve in the U.S. Army three days after their wedding. His service time included Viet Nam, and he received an honorable discharge.

He returned to Marshfield and began work at the Marshfield Wilbert Vault Works where he remained until retirement. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 54 of Marshfield. Larry enjoyed cooking for their events such as the Central Wisconsin State Fair, but especially the breakfasts that profited little league and 4-H groups. He enjoyed deer hunting and all sports, participating in his younger years, and attending various games of his children and his grandchildren in later years.

Larry is survived by his wife, Francine, and 4 Children: James (Dawn) Sadowska of Marshfield, Heidi (Daniel) Stangl of Stratford, Kurt (Shannon) Sadowska of Oshkosh, and Susan Riedel of Black River Falls; 9 Grandchildren: Michael (Mallory) Sadowska; James Andrew Kopf; Kati Sadowska; Jakob Sadowska; Alayna Sadowska; Ryan Sadowska; Heather (Derreck) Halterman; Christine Riedel; Trevor (Alyssa) Riedel; 2 Great Grandsons: Lukas Jordan Sadowska; Aero Michael Halterman. He is further survived by his brother, Frederick Sadowska and mother, Betty Sadowska.

Predeeded in death by his father: Richard Sadowska and daughter-in-law Cassandra Riedel.

Larry's decision of no visitation nor funeral are being honored.

"Remember me with smiles and laughter, for that's the way I'll remember you all.

If you can only remember me with tears, then don't remember me at all."








Published in Marshfield News Herald from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
August 19, 2020
So sorry to hear of the passing of Larry. Had lots of fun with him in our younger years. Great guy!
Denny Goeres
Friend
