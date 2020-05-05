|
|
Laura E. Miller
Marshfield - Laura E. (Vitek) Miller, 94, of Marshfield died peacefully at the "14th Street Inn" (Marshfield Health Care) on Sunday May 3, 2020, on her Eagles wings to be with her Lord.
Laura was born in Highbridge, WI to Frederick and Wilhelmina (Minnie) Staedtler Broeniman (nee Holzer) December 26, 1925 where they farmed, and she went to school. She went to Chicago with girlfriends and worked in a plane factory, came back, and worked at the Ashland Hospital with her mother for a while.
On April 26, 1946 she married Bart Vitek and lived in Ashland, WI. The Family moved to Marshfield, WI in 1951. They belonged to Immanuel Lutheran Church. Bart died April 22, 1973. Her mother also lived with Laura's Family until her mother's death July 7, 1977. Always helping she did work outside of the home with odd jobs and a few years at the Marshfield Brewery.
She started at St Joseph Hospital October of 1960 as a housekeeper in 0B and neonatal. Working 30 years until her retirement in 1990. She was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary. They were a big part of her enjoyment during retirement and able to help others. Best known for frying fish on Friday nights.
She married Harry "Smokey" Miller April 3, 1999. Which gave her a wonderful new extended Family that did so much for her. They enjoyed both being involved with the Eagles Club and enjoying friends and Family. Smokey died March 11, 2001.
She was the last of 9 children — predeceased by Parents, 8 siblings, Husbands, Bart Vitek and Harry Miller.
She is survived by daughter: Karen (Warren) Werner, Apple Valley, MN, Grandson: Nathan (Stephanie) Werner, Great Grandchildren Elizabeth (Libby) and Caleb Werner, all of Lino Lakes MN. And Many Nieces, Nephews and Friends.
The Family wishes to Thank the Marshfield Care Center and with a big Thank You to the exceptional care Laura received by the Special people in the Cedar Ridge wing.
A private family service will take place at Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home with Rev. David Faulkner of Immanuel Lutheran Church officiating. Burial will take place on Friday, May 8, 2020 in Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery. The family will have a Memorial Celebration of her life at a later safe date. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation which the family will split between Laura's favorite charities.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from May 5 to May 6, 2020