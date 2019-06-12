|
|
Laura M Niehaus
Stratford - Age 85, of Stratford passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at House of the Dove in Marshfield.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 AM on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at St. Andrew's Catholic Church in Rozellville with Father Sengole Vethamanickam officiating. Music will be provided by the St. Andrew's Choir. Laura will be laid to rest in St. Andrew's Catholic Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to gather on Saturday at the church from 9 AM until time of services. The honor of pallbearer belongs to her grandchildren: Katie Lieder, Alissa Lieder, Ryan Lieder, Faith Niehaus, Leanne O'Connor, Andrella Zuelke, Hannah Zuelke, Ben Zuelke and Emily Zuelke.
Laura was born May 6, 1934 in Marshfield, the daughter of Roman and Laura (Diers) Kaas and raised by foster parents Joseph and Catharine Wartner. She attended Sacred Heart Catholic School and graduated from Columbus Catholic High School. Laura was united in marriage to Gerald J. Niehaus on October 19, 1955 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Marshfield. She worked in Medical Records at St. Joseph's Hospital for 10 years; farmed alongside her husband for more than 40 years and was Supervisor of Returns Department at Figi's for 20 years.
Along with being a member of St. Andrew's Catholic Church, she taught CCD and was a Reader/Eucharistic Minister for 20 years; she also was a member of Saint Andrew's Parish Counsel of Catholic Woman.
She loved to spend time with her children, grandchildren and friends. She also enjoyed gardening, making quilts, crocheting, bird watching, scrapbooking and taking bus tours with her husband, Gerry.
Laura is survived by her husband Gerald J. Niehaus of Stratford; her children Terri (Allan) Lieder of Winona, MN, Richard (Kris) Niehaus of Marshfield, Joseph (Chris) Niehaus of Oshkosh and Mary (Tom) Zuelke of Stratford; her sisters Marion (late Glenn) Hartnett of Milwaukee and Geneva (late Harvey) Kolstad of Marshfield; her sisters-in-law Dorothy (Donnie) Paul of Stratford and Arlene (late Joseph) Weber of Marshfield; her grandchildren Katie Lieder of La Crosse, Ryan Lieder of Muskego, Alissa Lieder of Bloomington, MN, Faith Niehaus of Marshfield, Kelly O'Connor Schwab of Oshkosh, Kim O'Connor Kaiser of Des Moines, IA, Leanne O'Connor of Neenah-Menasha, Andrella Zuelke of Duluth, MN, Hannah, Benjamin and Emily Zuelke all of Stratford, and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her infant son Michael James Joseph Niehaus; her parents Roman and Laura Kaas; her foster parents Joseph and Catharine Wartner; her brothers Jerome (Linda) Kaas, Clarence (late Betty) Kaas and Elmer (Shirley) Kaas; her sisters Josephine (late Carl) Johnson and Andrella (late Robert) Moore; her brother-in-law Bernard Niehaus and her sister-in-law Esther (late Robert) Lindekugel.
The family wishes to thank the palliative care staff at the Marshfield Medical Center and the staff at the House of the Dove. Your kindness and respect will never be forgotten and always remain appreciated.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Laura's name to the House of the Dove and St. Andrew's Catholic Church.
Laura's arrangements are under the care of Life Tributes Funeral Home-Spencer. Please visit www.lifetributesfuneralhome.com to share thoughts and condolences.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on June 12, 2019