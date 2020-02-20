Services
Laurie Langfeldt

Laurie Langfeldt Obituary
Laurie Langfeldt

LANGFELDT (Voigt), Laurie lost her battle with her recently diagnosed Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma cancer on Feb 15, 2020 at home with her family. Her creativity and passion for quilting, crafting and cooking will certainly be missed. She adored her nieces and nephews as well as any child. She loved creating special hand crafted gifts for all. She also loved to use her skills to provide donations to her cabin church, St. Francis of Assisi.

She was married to Jeff Langfeldt, her high school sweetheart, June 10, 1978 in Loyal WI. They were together almost 47 years. They both loved the cabin all of those years. She spent the last 5 summers there enjoying her retirement at their HAPPY PLACE. They were blessed with one son, Alex, 32 years ago. She had been a 12 year survivor of breast cancer. Laurie spent her working career around food. She managed food service in health care, Cargill's Executive office and developed the presentation center at Cargill. Laurie is survived by her husband Jeff and son Alex, Plymouth, MN. Her mother Kathy Voigt Wausau WI, sisters Cindy (Ed) Jakubiec Lehigh Acres FL, Jean (Mike) Voigt-Zenner Wausau WI, JoAnn (Mark) McNeely Prarie du Sac WI and many nieces and nephews that she adores. She was preceded in death by her father Jim Voigt, niece Erin McNeely and her father-in-law and mother-in-law Robert and Darlene Langfeldt. Memorial Gathering 5-7PM Friday, Feb 28th at Cremation Society of MN, 7835 Brooklyn Blvd., Brooklyn Park. Cremationsocietyofmn.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
