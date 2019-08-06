|
|
LaVern E. Schier
Marshfield - LaVern Elmer Schier, 86, Marshfield, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, August 4, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Marshfield, with Rev. Chris Schwanz officiating. Burial will take place in the Town of Lynn Cemetery.
The visitation will be held on Saturday from 9:00 am until service time at Immanuel Lutheran Church.
Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
LaVern (Bud) was born March 24, 1933, the son of Henry Schier and Caroline (Steffen) in the town of Lynn, Clark County, Wisconsin.
He attended Mayflower School and graduated from Granton High School where he was the first FFA State Farmer from the school. He then went on to River Falls State College on a football scholarship.
From 1953 to 1955 he served our country in the U.S. Army on the DMZ in North Korea, working as a Personnel Clerk for Officer's Records in 1-Core ARTY. When he returned he married Grace Scholz on June 16, 1956 and started a family. He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran church where he served as Board of Elder's Chairman. He worked as a heavy equipment operator with Kluck Construction until 1963 when he started working as District Manager for Murphy Products Company out of Burlington, WI. From 1978 to 1987 he worked as a State Dealer for Agbag. From 1987 to 1998 he owned and operated a Kitchen Solvers franchise in Marshfield.
Upon retiring, he and Grace traveled the United States shore to shore and also to South America, Jamaica, Canada and Mexico. They loved to dance and attend polka festivals all over the United States.
He also loved to play guitar and sing and entertained regularly at local nursing homes, senior citizen organizations and funerals, bringing joy to many through his music.
He is predeceased by his wife Grace, son Mick and sisters Idelle, Betty, Dolores, Ruth and Luella. He is survived by his son Randy (Trudy) Schier, Granton WI, daughter Sherri Schier of Tomahawk, WI, three grandchildren and two great granchildren, Luke (Angela) and Bryce Schier, Marshfield, WI, Jenna (Nate) Ulness, Eau Claire, WI and Ezra (Jessica) and Evelyn of Granton, WI.
Memorials can be donated to The Mick Schier Memorial Scholarship for flight school. The family would like to thank the hospice team for their care and kindness in his final days.
Condolences may be sent online at www.rembsfh.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019