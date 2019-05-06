|
LaVern E "Pat" Weis
Marshfield - Age 92, of Marshfield died on May 3, 2019, at Wells Nature View Assisted Living with the assistance of Ascension Hospice Services. He didn't quite reach his goal of passing away in his own home. He is finally reunited with Mom, after all these years of missing her.
Pat was born on December 26, 1926 in Spencer to John P. and Elsie (Reckner) Weis. He grew up on the family farm and attended Timlin Country School. Although he never attended high school, he was an intelligent man with lots of common sense. On June 2, 1951, he married MaryAnn Weix in Colby. Together they created a beautiful, successful farm, of which they both were very proud. Tragically, MaryAnn was killed in an accident on May 9, 1980. In 1992, he sold the farm on which he had lived his entire life and moved to Marshfield.
Pat is survived by his children: Darlene (Tony) Nowak of Mount Horeb, Pauline (Jeff) Paulson of Milwaukee, Arlyn (Candy) Weis of Stratford and Lisa (Jon) Stangl of Stratford; three grandchildren: Heather (fiancé Jeremy Houle) Pryer of Milwaukee, MaryAnn Stangl and Maggie Stangl both of Stratford; one great-grandchild: Noelle Pryer of Milwaukee and a sister Shirlee (Gordon) Moen of Marshfield.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife MaryAnn, a granddaughter Stephanie Weis, two sisters Isabelle Rotar and Lorraine Babcock and a brother Jerry Weis.
Per his wishes, no services will be held. A private family burial will take place at a later date.
The family wishes to express their sincerest appreciation to Uncle Gordy and Dad's numerous friends and neighbors, especially Dave Storm and Ron Langreck, without whose help he never would have been able to stay alone in his home for as long as he did.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on May 6, 2019