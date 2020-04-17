|
|
LaVerne Shirley Usarek
Pittsville - LaVerne Shirley Usarek, 93, Pittsville, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 at North Ridge Assisted Living in Stevens Point.
A memorial service will be held at Veedum Moravian Church at a later date. Burial will take place at Dexterville Cemetery. Buchanan/Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
LaVerne was born on October 3, 1926 in Milwaukee to Herman and Caroline (Titschler) Hartwig. She attended school in Milwaukee - West Allis, Madison. She worked at various places while at school.
She married John Usarek on August 31, 1946 in West Allis. In 1947 they purchased a farm in the town of Dexter. In 1950, they moved to the farm. LaVerne helped with the farm work. They had three sons, David in 1951, Dennis in 1952, and Brian in 1961. John passed away on April 7, 1991.
LaVerne was a member of Veedum Moravian Church and was active in the Womens' Group. She taught Sunday School for many years and also served on the Board in various jobs. She loved children. When her last son began school, she accepted a teaching job with the Wood County Head Start Program at various places in Cranmoor, Babcock and Pittsville. She worked 21 years but left to the illness of her husband. She volunteered at several daycare centers and also at Pittsville school. She loved to bake and always had goodies in the freezer for grandkids to enjoy. She liked playing Bingo, crossword puzzles, and reading.
She is survived by her three sons, David Usarek of Pittsville, Dennis Usarek and Brian (Linda) Usarek, both of City Point, 6 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, John, two brothers, Norman and Herman Hartwig, and two sisters, Beverly Brown and Carol Hook.
"I had the very best family and was a very lucky wife, mom, and grandmom. Thanks to all."
Condolences may be sent online at www.rembsfh.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Apr. 17 to Apr. 20, 2020