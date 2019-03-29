|
Leberta L Payne
Marshfield - Age 87, of Marshfield, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Three Oaks Health Services.
A Funeral Service will be held at 4 PM on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Marshfield Seventh-Day Adventist Church. Family and friends are invited to gather on Sunday at church from 1:30 PM until time of services. Burial services will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019 at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Richland Center. The honor of pallbearer belongs to Joshua Zimmermann, Skyler Zimmermann, David Payne, Jackson Piesz, Ashley Davel and Elena Piesz.
Leberta was born November 22, 1931 in Dodge Center, Minnesota, the daughter of Harold and Winifred (Babcock) Howe. Following her graduation from Maplewood Academy she enjoyed teaching students which brought her to the Bethel area. Leberta met her husband, Robert Payne, while attending the academy with their first date at the local roller rink. They later united in marriage on April 8, 1953 in Prattville, MI and celebrated their nuptials with their families in Richard Center WI and Dodge Center MN. Sadly, Robert passed away June 22, 2014. Leberta was a strong willed, hardworking wife and mother with a true dedication to her students, family and friends. In 1972, Leberta and her husband Robert moved to Loyal to build a dairy farm and became dedicated foster parents for Wood County until 1990. She enjoyed writing and loved sharing stories about everyone who influenced her life. She also loved singing and playing the organ, but mostly, loved her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren to the fullest. She will be remembered for her infectious smile and lending a helping hand to so many over the years.
She was a member of Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Marshfield.
Leberta is survived by her children: Rodney (Hermila) Payne of Powell, WY, Lynetta (Paul) Zimmermann of Marshfield, Barbara (Tom) Piesz of Naperville, IL and Bonnie (John) Raschka of Exton, PA; her grandchildren: Joshua, David, Skyler (Breanna), Ashley, Jackson and Elena; her great-grandchildren: Brayden, Dawson and Emersyn.
She is preceded in death by her parents Harold and Winifred, her husband Robert, her sister Harriet and her brothers Donald and Gerald.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Mar. 29, 2019