Lee A. Meacham
1949 - 2020
Lee A. Meacham, age 71, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 8, 2020.
Lee was born May 24, 1949 in the Town of Unity, Clark County, WI to Vernon and Violet (Kyne) Meacham. He graduated from Loyal High School in 1968.
On February 25, 1969, he was united in marriage to Doris Fleischman in Spencer, WI. They were blessed with three children: Melissa, Melanie, and Nick.
He enlisted in the United States Navy in August of 1968 and served at Miramar Naval Air Station, San Diego, CA and on the Aircraft Carrier USS Ranger in Vietnam. He was honorably discharged in 1972 as an Aviation Structural Mechanic (Hydraulic) Petty Officer 2nd Class.
Lee and Doris farmed in the Town of Unity, Wisconsin for 25 years and while farming he also worked as a welder at Felker Brothers Co., Marshfield. After leaving the farm, Lee also worked as a custodian for The Loyal School District, Grove Elementary School in Wisconsin Rapids, and retired from his custodial career while employed at East Junior High School in Wisconsin Rapids.
Lee was a former member of the Spencer Volunteer Fire Department. He enjoyed going for walks, woodworking, and tending his many flower beds. He was known for frequently stopping at garage sales and could spend hours searching the internet for the perfect sale. He had a knack for accumulating a wide assortment of oddities which included die cast tractors and farm implements, cuckoo clocks, coin changers, and A&W mugs. He loved spending time with family and was especially proud of his children and grandchildren. He was a very hard worker, a talented whistler, and had a great (although dry) sense of humor.
Lee is survived by his wife, Doris; daughters: Melissa (Jamie) Gripentrog of Marshfield, WI and Melanie (Adam) Hunter of Sparta, WI; son, Nick (Shanna) Meacham of Bangor, WI; six grandchildren: Kayley Gripentrog, Cassie Gripentrog, Kari Hunter, Lizzie Hunter, Gavin Meacham, and Allyson Meacham; and siblings: Christine Burn of England, Cherry (Pat) Kaboskey of Mukwonago, WI, Lynn (Pam) Meacham of Willard, WI, Denise Meacham (Tom Hakes) of Boyd, WI, and Dana (Kim) Meacham of Marshfield, WI. He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Elaine; and granddaughter, Caitlyn Hunter.
Private family services with military rites were held at West Spencer Cemetery. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home, Wisconsin Rapids, assisted the family with arrangements.

Published in Marshfield News Herald on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
August 13, 2020
Doris, I’m so sorry for your loss. Dale Aumann
Dale Aumann
Neighbor
