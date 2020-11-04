Lee Allan Drescher
Marshfield - Lee Allan Drescher, 71, Marshfield, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Marshfield Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Christ Lutheran Church where the visitation will be from 10:00 am until service time. Reverend Mark Krueger and Andrew Belt are officiating. The service will be livestreamed online at www.facebook.com/rembsfuneralhomes
Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Lee was born on September 10, 1949 in Marshfield to Leonard and Vera (Dierks) Drescher. He attended St. John's Lutheran School in Neillsville and graduated from Neillsville High School in 1967. He served in the United States Army from 1968-1970 and was stationed in Korea. On August 28, 1976, he was united in marriage to Sue Redetzke.
Lee worked at Marshfield Homes for 42 years, and he enjoyed hunting, fishing, softball, basketball, gathering with friends, casino trips, and playing cards. Most of all, he cherished his time spent with his loved ones and grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, son Jeff (Charity) Drescher, daughter Angela Dawn (Paul) Kelnhofer, and grandchildren Jace Kelnhofer and Avery Kelnhofer. He is further survived by his brother Harold (Sandy) Drescher. He is further survived by his mother-in-law, Vivian Podevels, the Redetzke brothers- and sisters-in-law, Denny (Marge), Don (Diana), Dale, Jan (Terry Hertel), Ardell (Michelle), Jerry (Sharon), Patty (Keith) Esper, and Dan (Christine).
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother in infancy, Robert Drescher.
A memorial for Lee will be set up and designated at a later date.
His family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Dr. Schwartz, Dr. Fagbemi, their teams, and the entire ICU Care Team, especially Sarah, Rachel, Phillip, and Scott, for the tremendous care they have all provided to Lee.
Our beloved Lee was taken from us too early, by COVID. Because of this, we ask that you all take a moment to consider your personal safety choices and respect those of others. Cherish each and every moment. Cherish the family and friends that you have been blessed with because life can change in the blink of an eye and tomorrow is never promised.
