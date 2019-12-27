Services
Life Tributes Funeral Home & Cremation Service
901 S Lasalle St
Spencer, WI 54479
(715) 659-4545
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Life Tributes Funeral Home & Cremation Service
901 S Lasalle St
Spencer, WI 54479
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
1:00 PM
Life Tributes Funeral Home & Cremation Service
901 S Lasalle St
Spencer, WI 54479
Lenore E. Faulks

Lenore E. Faulks Obituary
Lenore E Faulks

Marshfield - Lenore Elizabeth Colvin Faulks, 93, died at 1:28pm on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Wells Nature View in Marshfield.

Funeral services will be held at 1 PM on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Life Tributes Funeral Home in Spencer with Rev. Bill Nesbit officiating. Visitation will be held on Tuesday at the funeral home from 11 AM until time of services. Committal services will be at Hillside Cemetery in Marshfield at a later date. The honor of pallbearer belongs to Mario Koran and Gina Koran.

Her arrangements are under the care of Life Tributes Funeral Home-Spencer. To read Lenore's full life story and share thoughts and condolences, please visit www.lifetributesfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Dec. 27 to Dec. 30, 2019
