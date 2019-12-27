|
Lenore E Faulks
Marshfield - Lenore Elizabeth Colvin Faulks, 93, died at 1:28pm on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Wells Nature View in Marshfield.
Funeral services will be held at 1 PM on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Life Tributes Funeral Home in Spencer with Rev. Bill Nesbit officiating. Visitation will be held on Tuesday at the funeral home from 11 AM until time of services. Committal services will be at Hillside Cemetery in Marshfield at a later date. The honor of pallbearer belongs to Mario Koran and Gina Koran.
Her arrangements are under the care of Life Tributes Funeral Home-Spencer.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Dec. 27 to Dec. 30, 2019