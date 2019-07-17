|
|
Leo M. Schneider
Auburndale - Leo M. Schneider, 87, died on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Country Terrace Assisted Living in Stratford.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Monday, July 22, 2019 at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Hewitt, with Rev Murali Anand Rayappan will officiate along with Leo's nephews: Father Al Burkhardt and Deacon Ervin Burkhardt concelebrating. Music for the mass will be provided by Courtney Posteluk. Interment will take place in the parish cemetery. The visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Sunday July 21 at the Rembs Funeral Home and from 9:30 am until service time on Monday at the church. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Leo was born April 14, 1932 in the Town of Auburndale to Edward and Mary (Ertl) Schneider. He was a graduate of Marshfield High School. Leo served in the United States Army from 1952 to 1954. On September 28, 1963 he married Beverly Linden and they raised 7 children, they later divorced.
Leo had worked on his parents farm in Auburndale prior to joining the army. Following his service he worked for FF Mengel concrete and was an Assessor for the town of Auburndale, both for over 30 years.
Leo is survived by 6 of his children: Laura (Al) Pongratz, Lois Schneider, Paul Schneider, Joyce Schneider, Jean Peterson, and Sara (Cory) Rilling. He is further survived by 4 grandchildren: Christina Pongratz, Curtis Pongratz, Taylyn Dupee, & Izzabella Schneider; and 4 siblings: Art Schneider, Agnes (Clarence) Stini, Cecilia Wolf, & Anna Lapinski.
He was predeceased by his parents, son Russell Schneider, 6 brothers: Alois, Peter, Edmund, Joseph, Norbert, & Bernard Schneider; and 1 sister: Mary Burkhardt.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from July 17 to July 18, 2019