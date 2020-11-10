1/
Leo Weix
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leo Weix

Abbotsford - Leo R. Weix, age 85, of Abbotsford, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020 at the Colby Retirement Center under the tender care of St. Croix Hospice.

A public visitation will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Abbotsford. Father Timothy Oudenhoven will officiate. A private family Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at the Abbotsford Public Cemetery. Family and friends can watch the service live on the funeral home's Facebook page or after the service anytime on Facebook or the website. Maurina-Schilling Funeral Home of Abbotsford is entrusted with the arrangements.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.maurinaschilling.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Marshfield News Herald from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
10:00 - 10:45 AM
St. Bernard Catholic Church
Send Flowers
NOV
13
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Bernard Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Maurina/Schilling Funeral Homes & Crematory Center
203 N 4Th St
Abbotsford, WI 54405
(715) 223-3872
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Maurina/Schilling Funeral Homes & Crematory Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved