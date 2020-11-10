Leo Weix
Abbotsford - Leo R. Weix, age 85, of Abbotsford, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020 at the Colby Retirement Center under the tender care of St. Croix Hospice.
A public visitation will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Abbotsford. Father Timothy Oudenhoven will officiate. A private family Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at the Abbotsford Public Cemetery. Family and friends can watch the service live on the funeral home's Facebook page or after the service anytime on Facebook or the website. Maurina-Schilling Funeral Home of Abbotsford is entrusted with the arrangements.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.maurinaschilling.com