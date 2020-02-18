Services
Spencer - Leon J. Mondloch, age 86, passed away early Monday, February 17, 2020 at his home in Spencer. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Christ The King Catholic Church (S LaSalle Street) in Spencer. Visitation will be held at the Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home (201 S LaSalle Street) in Spencer from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM Friday, February 21, 2020 and again one hour prior to the time of service at the church on Saturday. Burial will take place at West Spencer Cemetery in Spencer at a later date.

Leon was born June 25, 1933, the son of Mathias and Leonora (Weisner) Mondloch in Kewaskum, WI. In 1953 he enlisted in the United States Army where he served his Country Proudly before returning to Wisconsin. On October 13, 1956 Leon was united in marriage to the love of his life Shirley McVean at Christ The King Catholic Church in Spencer.

He was a former member of the: Spencer Fire Department, Spencer Lions Club, and currently a member of the Loyal American Legion Post #175.

In his spare time he enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing Poker with his "Crew", as well as trips to the cottage on Lake Holcombe. He especially enjoyed traveling.

Leon is lovingly survived by his wife: Shirley Mondloch; children: Cindy Borgemoen, Neal (Rose) Mondloch, Sally (Brian) Thomas, Lynn (Mark) Bump, and Joe (Tina) Mondloch; his grandchildren: Tyler Borgemoen, Brent Borgemoen, Riley Mondloch, Luke Bump, Robin Mondloch, Karly Bump, Hailey Novak, and step-grandchildren: Alex, Adam; and Ethan Anderson, as well as Jason and Ryan Lindekugel; as well as his great grandchildren: Ellie and Caden Borgemoen. He is further survived by his siblings: Delores Martens, Jim and Allen Mondloch. He will truly be missed.

Leon is preceded in death by his parents: Mathias and Leonora; as well as siblings: Dalbert, Tony, Marcelene, Robert, Raymond, as well as a sibling who died in infancy.

Online condolences may be made at www.hansenschillingfuneralhome.com .
